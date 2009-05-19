Dave Matthews Freaked Himself Out Over Twitter

Followers of Dave Matthews’s Twitter feed (all 638,020 of you) will be disappointed to hear that you will no longer have access to Matthews’ insightful comments about snail farts or one liners like, “Fast Train To Twitterville?”

Apparently once Rolling Stone revealed that the entire point of Twitter— to update as many people as possible on exactly what you’re doing ALL the time– it freaked Dave Matthews out. Matthews explained to MTV, “I got paranoid when I found out all these people were paying attention to it.”

Really Dave?? Really?!?