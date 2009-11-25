Daul Kim Update: Autopsy Results Rule Out Murder

Earlier this week, it was suggested that model Daul Kim‘s boyfriend may have had a hand in her untimely death. Reports of abuse and strong outside pressures, a search for clues in her blog, and rumors of a suicide note have all clouded the investigation, but today it was announced that it looks like Daul Kim’s boyfriend is in the clear. Autopsy results have ruled out any possibility of murder, including murder by her abusive boyfriend.

Hopefully, this will put the issue to rest and her family will be granted the privacy they deserve.

