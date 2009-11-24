Daul Kim: Boyfriend Believed to Have Had Hand in Death

It’s been reported that Daul Kim’s boyfriend may have had a hand in her death. Apparently, Kim was having an instant message conversation with a friend about her boyfriend hours before she was found hanged in her apartment in Paris. The conversation stated that Kim had just had another physical fight with her boyfriend among other things that were bringing her down. Police are still investigating, but as of now, it seems to be a suicide case and not murder…

In case you or a loved one is in a questionable abusive relationship here are the top 10 warning signs to watch out for:

1. Jealous and possessive toward you

2. Controlling

3. Tries to isolate you by demanding you cut off social contacts and friendships

4. Has a short fused temper

5. Abuses drugs or alcohol

6. Manipulative and claims that you are at fault for their shortcomings

7. Has a history of bad relationships

8. Tough childhood and bad family life

9. Loses control when they are feeling hurt

10. Teases you in a hurtful way

