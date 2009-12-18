Dating Younger Men: How to Get Past the Stigma

There has always been a stigma attached to women dating younger men, making it feel, well, not quite right. Society teaches us that women should be with someone senior to them, which in some ways makes sense, but conforming to everything society says isn’t always the best… especially when it comes to dating. We say, it’s okay to date a younger guy and here’s why:

1. Mutual Attraction

Obviously, mutual attraction is important, and if you and a younger guy happen to like each other than that’s great. Physically feeling something for someone is natural and you shouldn’t be ashamed as long as he’s of age…legally, we mean.

2. Spicy Romance

Sometimes your life could use some extra spice, and if a younger guy can do that for you then why not?

3. Generation Gap

Depending on the age difference, there can sometimes be a generational gap. This doesn’t have to be a bad thing — think of it as a learning experience from which you can gain insight into new aspects of life. Have fun with it! Besides, you’re only as old as you feel.

4. Bonds

If you and the younger guy have a strong bond that can’t be denied, don’t resist. When you bond with someone take it as a sign that it was meant to be.

5. Personality Match

Finding someone who is compatible with your unique personality can be a challenge. If you run into Mr. Right and he happens to be a couple of years younger it’s okay–go with the flow and good things will happen.

6. Conversational Energy

Sometimes, finding someone who you can truly relate to and talk with on a deeper level is difficult. If your younger guy can keep you engaged in an intellectually stimulating conversation for hours at a time then he is definitely a keeper; especially if he meets all of the aforementioned criteria.

7. The Stars Are Doing It

Unless you’ve been living in a cave somewhere in the middle of Alaska, it’s safe to say that you very well know thatDemi Moore is dating Ashton Kutcher and that Mariah Carey is married to Nick Cannon. Hollywood is sprinkled with similar relationship dynamics likeMadonna and her recent pet, Jesus Luz… Plus, Samantha had an amazing romance with Smith on Sex In the City, thusopening our eyes to the wonders of potentially dating younger guys. So doubts aside, it’s most definitely okay by us!