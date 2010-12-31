Dating: What’s Hot and What’s Not For The New Year

Since a new year is upon us, I decided to make a dating list of whats hot and whats not. Here it is, in no particular order of course!

Whats Hot:

1. Online dating to meet your boyfriend.

2. Speaking your mind. If you like someone, tell him.

3. Initiating a date. Once in a while its necessary.

4. Being yourself. Men should love you for the real you.

5. Practicing honesty all the time.

6. Lace lingerie. Remember, the lacier, the better.

7. Being madly in love with your man.

8. Pseudo boyfriends. I have one and I adore him.

9. Trust. Its an essential part of every relationship.

10. Cooking for your man as often as possible.

11. Surprising each other with sweet gestures.

12. Dressing up. Women never need a reason to look great and put on a fabulous LBD.

13. Being active. Couples who play together usually stay together.

14. Hanging out with your friends.

15. Getting engaged to the man of your dreams.

Whats Not:

1. Going to bars to meet the man of your dreams.

2. Being passive and not letting a man know youre into him.

3. Letting your boyfriend plan everything.

4. Pretending to be someone else just to get a guy to like you.

5. Being a game player.

6. Cotton lingerie. Anything cotton cant even be called lingerie.

7. Cheating. Regardless of the situation, its never acceptable.

8. Being in a horrible relationship because youre lonely and afraid to be single.

9. Not trusting someone. Why be with them if you cant trust them?

10. Going out to dinner every night.

11. Being selfish and not treating your man like a king.

12. Letting yourself go and dressing like a homeless person.

13. Couples who stay in 24/7.

14. Ditching your friends for your boyfriend.

15. Getting engaged just because everyone else is.