Dating Triple Threat: Wine, Cheese and Chocolate

So you say you have no idea how to win that mate over? You think that your good looks, charming personality, nice ride and cheesy pick-up lines will do the trick? Ha, not a chance! If you want to stand out from the pack, then you’ve got to step up your dating game.

I must say, I have been quite disappointed recently with the lack of food and wine knowledge that men are able to roll with. Your best ammo should live in that big ol’ noggin you’re carrying around that brain of yours! Learn to store seemingly useless tidbits about the dating holy trinity wine, cheese and chocolate! Because of it, my friends will win over any potential mate’s heart. Not to mention if you know when to deftly make a suggestion, then you just might get to that second date. C’mon friends, don’t be afraid to show us that your mom raised proper gentlemen (or ladies) that have a trick or two up their sleeves! Believe me, we’ll be asking for seconds if you do.

Don’t worry if you can’t cook, can’t write a poem to save your life or are just too lazy to hop the fence to pick up some flowers. A little knowledge about wine, cheese and chocolate will save the date! Here’s my advice to get you started.

WINE: First start off by grabbing the wine list with the confidence of a semi somm that knows red wines.

Listed below are three red wines recommended by my favorite Sommelier Miss Shannon Latting and a brief description of why women will love these red vinos!

and no, 2 Buck Chuck is NOT impressive!

Pinot Noir: This is a hard grape variety to cultivate and care for. It will show your friend that you’re in tune to seasonal rhythms and that you appreciate the subtleties that make her unique! With hints of cherries and soft grape-like kisses, you can’t go wrong with this choice. It’s one of my personal favorites, and it’s very versatile for food pairing as well. Hint: For best value, look for labels from California (Napa or Central Coast) or Oregon.

Malbec: Stemming from Mendoza, Malbec is the heartbeat of Argentina’s wine industry. This selection will show them that you are an international playmate of mystery, who knows bold quality when you see it. With hints of deep plum, dark currants, blackberries, figs and even chocolate, they’ll know this is a winner. There’s just something so succulent and seductive about an intelligent individual who knows a good South American wine!

Rioja: Spanish is just so sexy! Rioja is the only wine region in Spain that has the designation DOC (Denominacin de Origen Calificada), which is the highest classification in Spain. The area is known for its rose-colored soil, and I have to admit, roses are just classically romantic. Choosing a Rioja will show her you know both quality and classification. Some of the grape varieties used to make Rioja are Tempranillo (a delicate, berry flavor), Garnacha Tinta (more on the peppery side), Graciano (hints of blackberry) and Mazuelo (a tannin).

Confused yet? Here’s a cheat sheet! Print it out and give a quick review before you head out for the night. This wins you massive points, kids!

CHEESE: Secondly, a little cheese (board) on the date is a good thing.



A cheese board is the easiest, simplest and most rustic way into anyone’s heart. First off, pick up a few lovely cheeses from your local grocer; 3-5 is good (you don’t want to overwhelm them), plus I guarantee you’ll forget which is which. I always love a great sharp blue cheese on board I suggest a Stilton or Roquefort. Second, a creamy Brie allows for a change in texture try a triple cream or throw in a wild card like a creamy Chevre. And you simply cannot forget a smoky Gouda! Gouda is Goooooodaahh (but don’t use that line on your date!) Not only that, but more than likely they will be familiar with the Gouda, so it feels like you have something in common.

I also think a hard cheese like a Parmigiano Reggiano or a Swiss Gruyere (fantastic with Fuji apples) finishes off a cheese board nicely. And guys don’t forget to choose a few sides. A cheese board without accents is like a woman without that fabulous new bag! Spill a handful of dried figs next to the blue cheese and a bunch of vined grapes next to the cream Brie. A couple of dried apricots, smoked almonds, sliced apples and a beautiful sliced baguette will finish off the board nicely. Trust me, they will definitely stick around for desert after a well laid out cheese board.

CHOCOLATE: Last but not least, always leave her wanting more!



OK, this is a no-brainer my friend. To close the deal and really make her smile, dark chocolate is your new wingman. Not only is it absolutely decadent, but it’s heart healthy too! Although I have never personally had anyone do this for me, I think dark chocolate covered strawberries are about the sexiest thing known to women! I recommend choosing a dark chocolate with a minimum of 50 percent cocoa. The higher the percentage of cocoa, the less sugar and the more flavonoids (natural antioxidant) the chocolate contains. A handful of lovely single chocolates are impressive as well. If you really want to go above and beyond, then place the chocolates on a platter, grab a gorgeous bottle of Prosecco, Champagne or Cava and sit them down for a nice foot rub. Now that’s a perfect way to anyone’s heart! And guys, NO HEART-SHAPED BOXES of mixed chocolates. Leave that one on the shelf to collect dust!

I’m not suggesting that you have to go out of your way to purchase all 3 of these items, nor am I saying this is the only way to make the night. I’m just a foodie in the know, and if there’s one thing I’m certain of, its that everyone loves a potential date who goes out of their way to plan, research and accomplish a great night all on their own. So get that research done. Print a cheat sheet to take with you to the loo. If you want a classy lady, I’d suggest becoming a bit of a gentleman, eh?

All photos by Candice Kumai

After viewers fell in love with her on Season One of Bravos Top Chef, Candice Kumai became the co-host of Lifetimes hit series, “Cook Yourself Thin” and helped create the shows NY Times #1 Best-selling companion cookbook. With a culinary education from Le Cordon Bleu in California and as a former fit and print model, Candice is dedicated to making healthful, waist-conscious food that is as delicious as it is appealing. Now, Candice is a chef contributor on Cooking Channels Unique Eats and TLCs Home Made Simple. Rodale will publish Pretty Delicious, her first solo cookbook, in January 2011. Tweet her @StilettoChef and check out www.StilettoChef.com for more exclusive recipes and healthy eating tips.