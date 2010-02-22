Dating Tips for Introverted Women: 6 Ways to Get Past Your Shyness

Image From: SheKnows.com

Not all women are born social butterflies with the guts to walk up to a man and start a conversation. Some of us prefer to keep to ourselves, and although there are positive qualities found in both introverted and extroverted personalities, when it comes to dating, the shy girls tend to get the shorter end of the stick.Men may misread an introverted woman, classifying her as stuck up or full of herself, or they may even mistake her shyness for lack of interest, while more talkative ladies who are friendly and outgoing are seen as flirty and confident. We know, it hardly seems fair.

In hopes of leveling the playing field of the dating game, we have put together a little guide to assist the underdog. Here are six tips to help out the shy girls in the romance department:

1. Give Off the Right Signals

When you’re out with the girls and trying to attract a male suitor, make yourself approachable. This means altering your body language to give off the right vibe. Crossing your arms or constantly checking your BlackBerry comesoff as bored and unsatisfied, when in reality you may just be a bit chilly or waiting for an important message. Sit up straight, survey those around you, and don’t appear so closed off to the rest of the room — this will make it more clear that you are open and available for conversation.



2. Identify Possible Conversation Topics

Although introverted women are perfectly capable of having a conversation, sometimes nerves can cause your mind to blank out. Always have a go-to topic to resort to when you can’t think of what to say. Preventing awkward pauses will help you to avoid looking insecure and incapable of socializing.

3. Surround Yourself in a Familiar Environment

If you have trouble opening up in an unfamiliar environment, then find some place where you are able to be yourself. When you’re scouting future boyfriends or even on a first date, pick a place that will automatically put you at ease. Whether it’s your favorite Italian bistro or the local coffee shop you frequent, your environment has a bigger effect on your behavior than you’d think.

4. Use Your Timid Nature to Your Advantage

Shyness doesn’t have to be a character flaw. Your reserved demeanor may actually come off as mysterious and sexy. While you don’t want to keep him completely in the dark, keeping him guessing just enough will lure him in.

5. Show Him You’re Interested

Although Hitch was a fictional character, he was a dating guru nonetheless. Hitch believed that the man should do 90 percent of the work and leave the remaining 10 percent to the woman. Being shy doesn’t exempt you from this rule, so make sure you are contributing to the final 100.

6. Be Honest

Honesty is the best policy after all, so there is no need to pretend to be something you’re not. If you find yourself starting up a new relationship, just be frank with your man. Let it be known that you are a bit shy so he doesn’t mistake your introverted nature as disinterest. Just make sure to explain with confidence so that you don’t frame it as a flaw — you are who you are, and you should be proud of that.

