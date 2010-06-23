Dating Tips From Ken – Hey, He Landed Barbie

What guy wouldn’t want a buxom blonde with otherworldly proportions? Well, turns out one guy has a proven track record of landing ’em, so it makes sense to learn a dating tip or two from him. Toy Story 3 must have been thinking along the vein. In a genius move, the flick has tapped Ken that’s right, Barbie’s companion with the slicked plastic hair for a dating series on YouTube. Check out the above dating tip #48 and let us know if you think it’ll apply to, er, real life.

Related: 10 Quickest Ways To Turn a Guy Off