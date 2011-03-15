Dating Study Confirms Women Are Masochists

A University of Virginia study, recently published in the Journal of Psychological Science, confirms what most of us already know: when it comes to dating, women just love to torture themselves. Findings suggest that a woman is more attracted to a man when she is uncertain about how much he likes her, causing her to constantly think about him to the point of obsession.

47 female undergraduates participated in the study, which used Facebook as a pretense. They were split into three groups and shown the profiles of four fictional men. One group was told that the men had viewed their profiles and liked these women the most. The second group were told that the men rated them as average and the last group didn’t know about the level of the men’s interest in them. And just like a masochist, the women who found the men most attractive were this last group the ones who werent sure whether those men were into them or not.

We all have that naive, hopeless romantic friend that likes to insist that there’s no such thing as “playing games” when it comes to dating. She would probabaly try to argue the findings of this study, but let’s face it, you’re dealing with a dillusional friend. We like to think that The Rules are outdated and don’t apply to the “modern” woman, but the fact is that “keeping people in the dark about how much we like them will increase how much they think about us and will pique their interest. I’d like to know if the same reasoning can be applied to men. Maybe we’ve finally cracked some code on getting men to fall for us…

But the real question becomes, why do we like to torture ourselves? Is it an inherent psychological trait or do we really just like the chase? Or… are women just masochists at heart? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments below.

Photo: Benny Horne, RUSSH Magazine