Dating On A Budget: How To Spice Up Your Relationship Without Spending A Fortune

Once you get into a relationship, its important to make sure you don’t get bored. Its easy to fall into a rut in which things become dull with your significant other, but dont worry there are plenty of ways to have fun without spending a fortune. To keep the spark alive, I recommend trying out these 10 suggestions below.

1. Date Night

Date night is extremely important. To keep a relationship alive and exciting, couples have to spend quality time together. Instead of going out to the trendiest new restaurant, try cooking dinner together. Buying the ingredients yourself will save you money and some calories too. This way, you can wear whatever you please and you dont have to tip the waiter.

2. Picnics Arent Just For Kids

A picnic in the park enables you to take advantage of the nice weather and still save money. It will make you feel like youre escaping the big city for the day. Plus, you never know what sexy moments can happen when youre lying on a blanket in a secluded spot with your loved one.

3. Wine Me Please

I personally love vineyards. I think they are uber romantic and absolutely beautiful. There are a bunch of vineyards in the New York and New Jersey areas (or for you West Coasters, you’ve got the famed Napa and Sonoma areas) that have inexpensive wine tastings. Drinking some delicious wine, hanging out with your man and enjoying the beautiful scenery sounds like an idyllic way to spend a Saturday or Sunday.

A night in with some amazing vino could be just the right recipe for some lovin’. Photo: iStock.com

4. Watch The Sand

The beach is a very romantic place especially at night. If you want to go on a date and not spend a dime, a quiet beach spot is the perfect locale to do so. You can star gaze and even play in the ocean if its a warm night.

5. Movie Time

You dont always need to leave your house for a great date. Cuddling up with a blanket and popcorn can be fun too. These days, movies are on demand for under $5. Renting a movie with your man is one way to have fun without even leaving your apartment or bed.

Snuggle up for some one-on-one time. Photo: iStock.com

6. Get Dressed

Im a huge fan of lingerie. I know that some men say that they dont notice it, but all the men Ive dated appreciate it. Wearing sexy lingerie is one way to make sure your man finds you irresistible. If youre in the market for some inexpensive and seductive lingerie, check out H&Ms selection.

7. Music Please

One great thing about New York City is that there are so many free concerts. Concert tickets these days can be very pricey, so why not take advantage of a free show? Live music is always fun and as long as its not raining, a free concert is a unique way to switch up date night.

8. Games Are Fun

Board games arent just for children. Monopoly, Twister, and even poker can be fun to play with your boyfriend. If youre daring, you can make things more interesting by giving each game a sexy twist. I bet it isnt every night that you play strip poker.

9. Vacation Schmation

Do you need a vacation but cant afford the 5-star trip to the Maldives that youve been dying to take? Dont worry, you can still go away without going into overdraft. There are tons of bed & breakfast hotels that are only a few hours away. A cozy B&B is much more romantic than a humongous, overpriced hotel anyway.

10. Massage It Up

Let’s be honest everyone loves a massage. Who doesnt want to be rubbed down with some delightful smelling oils? Instead of giving your man a gift certificate that will cost a pretty penny, tell him youd like to be his masseuse for the night. Beyond being a super romantic gesture, it will only cost you a few dollars for the lovely scented oil. (We love Fresh’s Rice Dry Oil with borage and grapeseed oils.)

Okay ladies, now that you know how to spice up your relationship without maxing out your credit cards, get to it! I bet your man will be pleasantly surprised. Theres no better time to try out something new than tonight. Happy dating!

Carly Spindel is a writer and hopeless romantic. She is a world traveler who has lived in Paris and London. She resides in New York and is always on the go. She can usually be found at her favorite caf enjoying chocolate mousse while people watching, which is one of her favorite hobbies. Carly spends the rest of her time focusing on her five dearest past times: traveling, learning about different cultures, shopping, reading, and of course looking for Mr. Right.

