Dating Misconceptions That Drive You Crazy

They say that there are seven stages of grief to dealing with death, tragedy, even particularly emotional breakups. I think there are eight; after anger, denial, and acceptance is what I like to call The Single Suckhole. It’s where you go out, meet guys, then spend hour upon hour dissecting text message lingo from them, deciding whether or not you like them or like the idea of them, blah blah blah. You totally become the girl you swore you would never become, and watch hours of The History Channel to make up for your feeling of ‘dumb.’ Or, save yourself a little time with these common misconceptions we’ve analyzed. (Yeah, we can’t stop analyzing stuff…so what?!)

She thinks: “Oh, he wrote on my Facebook wall, that means he cares about me.”

He thinks: “You were the first person on my news feed whose status was about food. Yum…food.”

The fact is, girls like to think positively, so they tend to read heavily into insignificant details. If we haven’t heard from a guy in a few days, then he writes on your Facebook wall, or changes his status to something that’s vaguely about what you talked about, that does not mean he’s in love with you. And if this is some way for him to show his affection, he’s lazy and you deserve someone who shows a little more initiative. Therefore, changing your Facebook status to vaguely play off his vague status…is probably a bad idea.

She thinks: “My ass looks huge in this.”

He thinks: “Awesome, her ass looks huge in that.”

When Glamour Magazine ran the spread of beautiful real-life sized model Lizzi Miller, both the female and male reactions were resplendent. The consensus is that men love real-life women, and are kind of freaked out when you don’t eat, or have to buy jean’s in the kids’ section. Studies have shown that men prefer curvy, or athletic body types. It’s also no secret that confidence is key, so if you love what you’ve got, so does he.

She thinks: “I like almost everything about him, I could totally help him change…”

He thinks: “Uh, oh.”

If there is one thing I’ve learned about men, no…everyone, is that they are who they are. The most successful couples are the ones who accept each other for who they are at that moment, not for their potential, or who they might be in the future. If he says he doesn’t want to go back to school, that won’t change because of anything you do. If he says he wears that Transformers tee every weekend, he really does. Men are not works in progress, and neither are you.

She thinks: “He never does anything romantic, he’s totally selfish.”

He thinks: “Playing Resident Evil is romantic if the lights are off, right?”

Some dudes are just not wired to think romantically, or at least, wired to think how you think. Maybe you’re just not looking hard enough. He might not be taking you for buggy rides in Central Park, but what about when he brought you coffee at work, or wrote a silly note on the fridge when you woke up? If you stopped to appreciate the little things, maybe your relationship is more romantic than you think. However, if he literally does nothing for you ever, it’s time to have a talk about appreciating each other. It’s also a two-way street; track down that limited edition comic book he’s been eyeing since forever, or bring him soup and old South Park episodes when he’s sick. Romance is different for everyone.