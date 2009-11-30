Celebrity Dating: How To Make It Happen To You

We all wonder how it happens; the random cocktail waitress or girl hanging out at Union Square ends up dating George Clooney or Matt Damon. It might be because celebs get sick of double-star status, the “scene,” or career competition, but either way, real person and celebrity dating happens. Which means it could happen to you; dating the guy you’ve had plastered on your wall for years. Following is a step-by-step guide to get you dating down the red carpet; next thing you know you’ll be more stocked with more information about fame than Heidi and Spencer, and living your own version of Notting Hill.

1. Go where they go

Obviously, you won’t meet anybody famous unless you’re around famous people. Frequent low-profile celeb spots, usually in Soho or check out this article about celeb-spotting clubs. Grab a book and read at Delicatessan or have your next birthday party at The Rose Bar. This being said…this is exactly how I found myself drinking overpriced coffee outside of Balthazar for 30 minutes casually glancing at Jared Leto, trying to look mysterious. Epic fail.

2. Stand out

Everyone has that friend who gets noticed everywhere she goes; the girl who Jason Schwartzman totally had a crush on and Terry Richardson begged to shoot. There’s something more than just great genes, it’s confidence. Adopt a celebrity air…walk with your head high, back straight; like you’re just as beautiful as Taylor Swift, and just as viable a girlfriend candidate for Taylor Lautner. Who cares if you can’t sing about slammin’ screen doors, and hanging out late tapping on someone’s window? You’re worthy of anyone awesome.

3. Nonchalance is key

If you’re sitting next to Emile Hirsche at the laundromat, he won’t want to hang out with you if you try and steal his boxers, or ask if you can touch his hair. Not being weird and maintaining composure is important. If you’re in a relaxed environment, feel free to strike up a relevant conversation, but don’t interrupt if you’re at an event, and never throw your bra at them. (I’m talking to you, Grandma, at the Julio Iglesias concert circa 1980.)

4. Have connections

Meeting people from all walks of life is awesome and important, and can lead you to weird places. Keeping an open mind and saying yes to seemingly strange opportunities can totally lead you to the path of the famous. (Which is how I ended up in a music studio at 4 am with Nee-Yo once….random.) Above all, keep your secret wish of dating a celeb to yourself. Don’t be a fame whore…at least out loud.

5. Treat him like your ex

If you’ve gotten your future celeb boyfriend into a conversation, pretend he’s your friend from childhood or even your ex. We all hear celebrities whining about not being able to date because of fame stigma and all that. Treat him like a human being and he might just see you in a more attractive, non-Hollywood light.

Sidenote: A restraining order is a restraining order, and keep in mind stalking is not the best way to snag a celeb boyfriend. If you’re ordered to stay 500 yards away from Rob Pattinson, perhaps try Match.com instead.