Dating Guru: What To Do When Your Friends Don’t Like Your Man

So you found the man of your dreams. Hes everything youve always wanted in a boyfriend. Hes smart, funny, beyond buff and insanely good looking. But theres just one problem: your friends cant stand him.

1. Ask Why?

Before you drive yourself absolutely crazy, figure out why your friends dont like your man. Do they have a real reason or are they just jealous? Your girlfriends might say they dont like your boyfriend, but in reality they may want him for themselves especially if hes a great catch. So, relax, take a deep breath and first find out the reason why they’re not so fond of your significant other.

2. Family Approval

Since girls tend to be catty and envious, I suggest finding out what your family thinks of your man. I find that family members are the best judges for everything. Theyre related to you, so they know you very well, and they also have your best interests at heart. If your family doesnt approve of your new beau, maybe he isnt right for you.

3. Deal Breaker?

Do you spend time at night obsessing over the fact that your friends dont like your man? Or does it not really affect your life? Think about how much it bothers you. If it constantly upsets you, its time to do something about it.

4. Divide and Conquer

Im a huge fan of compartmentalizing. I would separate my whole life into categories if I could. If your friends cant tolerate your mans company, make separate times for each of them. Spend time with your boyfriend one night and your friends the next night. This way, everyones happy.

5. No Chemistry?

I once dated a man whose religious and political views were different from all of my friends. He was Christian and a hardcore Republican. All of my friends are Jewish and Democrats, so the friend-boyfriend relationship was doomed from day one. It didnt bother me because if everyone in the world got along, we would all act like the Brady Bunch, and lets face it that would be super nauseating and not very fun. But, if your friends and your man cant be in the same room, maybe its time to think things over.

So ladies, if your friends dont like your man, dont fret. Think about how much you care. If you need their approval, maybe its time to say sayonara to your guy. Let me hear your difficult man-meets-best-friends situations by leaving your stories in the comments below.

