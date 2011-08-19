Dating Games: What to Do When a “Bug A Boo” Won’t Quit!

While out on the town with my girl/fellow editor, at the Della Russo Inc Collab party, we heard the old classic “Bug A Boo” by Destiny’s Child. This old-school classicreminded me of the relentless annoyance of “text daters.” You know the guy who you never (or rarely) actually meet up with but keeps in constant contact via text/email/Facebook? I know I’m pretty new to this “casual dating” thing but what exactly is the point of that?

I cannot be bothered with such nonsense so I recently cleaned house or in this case phone of all such “Bug A Boo’s.” But today one is baaaaaaack. You might remember him from my articleDating Games: What Kind of Texter Are You Dealing With?

The Aggro Mass Texter aka Mr. TWAHS (Mr. Thinks We Already Had Sex)



Him: How’s that body?

Me: No reply.

Next day:



Him: Really??!

Me: Really.

Analysis: This smooth operator messages a stock text to every femme in his Rolodex, then he has the nerve to call you out when you don’t reply?! How he even figured out you were the one who didn’t reply is impressive butchecking him feels too good to go on.

Yes, the Aggro Man is back for more with another panty-dropping doozy: “What ever happened to you?” he wrote just this afternoon.

Translation: “Are we seriously not going to have sex?!”

First of all “what ever” is one word so you can go ahead and put those two together. Second of all, the answer to your question is… Well, I’ll just let the ladies answer for me.