Dating Double Standards That Need to Change

I’ll be the first to admit that there are a couple of double standards that I know aren’t necessarily fair, but I’d still like to keep around. For example, I preach a lot about how a guy should pay for the majority of things during a courtship. Sure, you can throw down for a couple of movie tickets once in a while, but it’s nice to be wooed in the beginning. That’s just a personal rule of mine, but to each his own.

That said, there are also a number of dating double standards that need to go. It’s a wonder that so many of them even exist in the first place, but now it’s time for all of us to move into the 21st century and abandon them together. Here are a few that really get under my skin.

Men are players, but women are sluts

I’ve heard the argument that men were created to “spread their seed” and produce as many offspring as possible, which is why they’re predisposition for promiscuity. I call major bullsh*t on anyone who feeds me that load of crap. Why is it that men are rewarded for sleeping with multiple girls, but girls get labeled slutty for the same behavior? It’s one of the double standards I’ll never be able to understand so if you have any insight, please let me know in the comments.

The guy has to be the first to call or text

God forbid a girl pick up the phone to call a guy she’s interested in. Rather, in a world where phone calls have virtually disappeared, texting has become the new form of communication. But even a girl texting a guy first is seen as unacceptable. And then there’s the dreaded, “did he get my text? he’s not answering and it’s been hours.” If we all just texted and called whenever we felt the urge to, then we could stop playing these silly mind games. When you get a text, answer it. Don’t wait an hour because you don’t want to come off “too interested.” This goes for both sexes.

Men can date significantly younger girls, but women who date younger guys are cougars

Think about your own group of friends when one of your guy friends starts dating the girls that’s still in college or under drinking age, he’s considered “the man.” If one of my girlfriends dates someone in that age bracket, she’s criticised to no end. And I’ll be honest, I’m usually one of the critics, but I’m an equal opportunity critic. At my age (23), I think both guys and girls should stay in the five year age range, especially if the person is under 21. As we get older, the age will start to matter less for guys, but not less for girls. Why is that?