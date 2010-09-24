Dating Do’s And Don’ts: Rules To Live By And Rules To Break

Some people think dating is all about following certain rules. I disagree. I think dating is about seeing what rules work for you personally. Let’s face it, the rules that work for me might not work for my BFF. So if you’re all about thinking for yourself and making and breaking rules, you should enjoy this. The dos and donts of dating are simple.

The Do’s: These are the things you should be doing.

1. Ask Away

The best way to get to know a man is to ask him a ton of questions. Don’t make the date feel like an interview, but get to know him. Believe me, everyone loves to talk about themselves.

2. Play Dress Up

Putting yourself together is so important, especially when you just start to date someone. I’m a huge fan of leggings and T-shirts. If you ever run into me during the day, I’ll most likely be in spandex and some kind of comfy top. But that’s not what I wear on dates. I save my comfy clothes for when I hang out with my gfs. You should too. When you’re going on a date, play dress-up with yourself. Wear clothes that make you feel like a million dollars.

3. Be Confident

Confidence, confidence, confidence. Say it over and over again and remember how important it is. Men like dating a woman who’s sure of herself. They don’t want to date an insecure girl who’s always in doubt.

4. Crush Time

Life is too short to keep your feelings a secret. If you like someone, make him aware of it. You don’t have to tell him “I like you,” but you can do cute little gestures to show him that you care.

The Don’ts: The don’ts of dating are the things you should never do. They’re easy to remember.

1. Don’t Be A Wimp

No one likes wimps. At least I know I don’t. Most people say you should hide your feelings when you’re casually dating. I think that rule is so pass. When you’re dating someone, stand up for what you want. If you don’t, no one else will.

2. Don’t Be A Hussy

Everyone likes sex; sex is fun! But that doesn’t mean that you should go around having sex with 40 different guys. When you’re exclusively dating someone, it’s important to make sure you don’t have sex too soon. No man wants to date a girl who’s easy.

3. Game Free

I know you’re used to playing games, but just don’t. Regardless of what your friends tell you, games aren’t cool they’re for people who are afraid to be vulnerable and show their true colors. Do you want to be that girl? I didn’t think so. So stop playing games!

4. Bye Bye Neediness

Men want a woman who’s attentive, but there’s a difference between being attentive and being needy. When you’re attentive, you give a guy the right amount of attention without smothering him, but when you’re needy he’ll want to run in the opposite direction as soon as possible. Besides, neediness is a quality that makes men run in the other direction. So whatever you do, don’t be needy!

Now that you know a few of the simple dos and don’ts of dating, follow them.

Carly Spindel is a writer and hopeless romantic. She is a world traveler who has lived in Paris and London. She resides in New York and is always on the go. She can usually be found at her favorite caf enjoying chocolate mousse while people watching, which is one of her favorite hobbies. Carly spends the rest of her time focusing on her five dearest past times: traveling, learning about different cultures, shopping, reading, and of course looking for Mr. Right.



Photo: iStock.com