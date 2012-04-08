Dating Diary: Should You Be Wary Of A Guy That Dresses Better Than You?

Once upon a time, Darwin threw out the theory of Display, referencing the male within a species and his need to flaunt his bright feathers or bulbous nose in an effort to prove his virility to the opposite sex. In the animal world this means larger-than-life colors and elaborate mating dances, but in the human one we live in now, the lines between vanity and vitality are quickly starting to blur.

In my own personal life, my better half has more clothes than me, takes up two closets and spends more time getting ready than I do. He’s also on a first name basis with Gilt Group and has been known to pout if I use up the last of the expensive mud mask I keep stocked in the cabinet. This might be strange to some, but considering the ex that once had a serious nuclear meltdown when I tried to rush him out the door before he had a chance to moisturize, I say this is probably a serious upgrade.

While most of this is my own fault for introducing him to the wonders of discount designer shopping and Saturday afternoons spent at Sephora, I can’t help puzzle over the single men I encounter that exhibit the same behaviors without the benefit of a steady female influence. Certainly some of their gay brethren have raised the stakes, but not to the point that I don’t think we women should just take it for granted when a modern day dandy deliberately struts his stuff in our direction.

Fashion is an illusion and manipulation, and while those of us of the fairer sex have long ago mastered this stylish art of smoke and mirrors, it seems men have only recently caught on this subterfuge. In fact, I would go as far to say that fashion to some of these well-dressed boys-about-town is a deliberate bait and switch. For example:

He overdresses for every occasion: Consider this as an example of yet another Darwinian favorite, Dominance Display. This is the kind of guy who feels the need to remind everyone that he makes a lot of money and can afford to sweat through a $500 shirt if so required.

He dresses up to play a role: Wall Street shark, downtown hispter, or over-the-top Jersey boy — whatever his schtick, this is all an act to keep you and everyone else from digging too deeply below the surface. He’s either married, has issues or all of the above.

He feels the need to overshare about his wardrobe: Yes, that’s a fab fedora, and those shoes are beyond sick too, but what’s with all the TMI? This is his insecurity talking and his desperate need for validation — don’t feed into it unless you’re ready to be starved right out of the conversation.

Ultimately, it’s not the clothes that make the man — it’s the person. And while I can totally get behind a guy that rocks colored denim jeans or a designer varsity jacket, I’d much rather be with someone with fashionable shortcomings than one who’s love affair with his wardrobe overshadows his love for me.

