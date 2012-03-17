StyleCaster
Dating Deal Breakers: He Wore WHAT?!

Deanna Clevesy
by
Women worry endlessly about their first date attire: “Is this too revealing?” ” Is this too conservative?” “What does this outfit say about me?” But no one ever talks about what a man should wear. Do men think that they can waltz in and take me on a date to the Olive Garden in just anything? This is a lady you are talking to!

We did a little research and came up with six things no one should have to sit across the dinner table from (that’s right hiking sandals, we’re looking at you).

Here are a few deal-breaking fashion choices that would have me (and just about any woman) running for the door…after taking a few breadsticks to-go, of course.

Do you have one to add to our list? Let us know what it is in the comment section below!

Men keep trying, and women keep denying. Unless you are Lebron James or Dwayne Wade rocking those man purses, please leave your murse at home and start using it once I have already said I love you.

Enough said.

My boyfriend wears these exact Man-Sandals or mandles with confidence. He is lucky I love him.

Unless are wearing a smoking jacket as seen on the Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2012 runway, whilst entertaining me in your penthouse suiteyou are not allowed to wear velvet. Ever.

No, but tell me how you really feel.

I understand you took advantage of the Urban Outfitter sale, but now is not the time to wear every item you purchased.

