Dating Deal Breakers: When It’s Time to Get Out

As an eligible single woman, it’s only natural to be looking for that significant other who will sweep you off your perfectly pedicured, Louboutin-clad feet. You go out with the girls in hopes of catching the eye of your future Prince Charming and securing that fairytale ending, but sometimes dating trials run amuck, leaving you with an experience that you wish you could have skipped out on.

Dating can be fun, but oftentimes we have to weed out the freaks before we find the ones worth our time. Some guys have idiosyncrasies that are just too much to handle, but what are the real red flags that should send you running in the completely opposite direction? Here are some deal breakers that we think warrant an instant end to the relationship. These guys mean trouble:

The Cheater

This guy plans dates with multiple girls at a time even when you’ve been seeing each other for a couple of weeks at minimum. He claims he’s keeping his options open, but what that really means is that he has commitment issues and that he’s somewhat of a player. This guy definitely is not ready to be in a monogamous relationship, so get out before you get hurt. Keep your eyes peeled for his constant checking of text messages and any smirks that may cross his face while he responds.

The Liar

Like the cheater, this guy won’t be straight up with you. He’ll ignore certain topics you bring up and will try to immediately change the subject. If he can’t look you in the eyes when you ask him what he did that day, then there’s a problem. This should send you running in the opposite direction before he ends up lying about something much more serious than his daily routine. Obviously this guy has major skeletons in his closet, and you won’t want to stick around long enough to find out what they might be.

The Guy that Needs Anger Management

This guy will seem perfect and charming at first, but the more time you spend with him, the more you’ll notice all the little things that make him tick… He’ll talk to you about how upset he got over something a normal person would shrug off without a second thought. Once he gets comfortable with you, beware. The snapping will most likely get directed at you. Warning: this guy will probably need to punch something (like a wall) to relieve his anger. So get out, because he’s bound to turn into an angry, manipulative, control freak in time.

Inappropriate Commentary

This guy’s mom never taught him how to properly respect a woman. He probably views you as an object and worships music artists who make a living out of lyrics that oftentimes degrade women. He’s the guy that will talk about your ass beyond the point of sexiness, or he’ll comment about other women’s assets in front of you. Not okay. Don’t get caught up with this type of guy — he’ll only make you feel bad about yourself in the end, and that’s a definite deal-breaker.

The Cheapskate

A cheapskate is cheap. He’ll take you to dive bars and pinch pennies even if he’s not on a budget. Eventually he’ll be asking you to foot the bill or join forces when the check comes. Offering to help out with costly dating expenses is only fair when you’re in a serious relationship, but if he requests that you foot the bill on the first date, then politely move on.

Poor Hygiene

Chronic bad breath, disgusting body odor, and poor sartorial choices all fall under the category of poor hygiene, which is just plain gross — and definitely a deal-breaker. Pass on these guys, unless you have a strange fetish for uber-grungy types. You may think you can persuade him to clean up his act, but we never recommend entering a relationship in which you’re already scheming to change your man’s ways.

The Tease

This guy is just full of empty promises. He’ll have a slew of great ideas that just don’t come to pass, leaving you high and dry. Don’t let him pull you into his negative ways with zero follow-through. It will only turn you into a pessimist, and who wants to be around one of those?

The Mama’s Boy

The definition of a mama’s boy is a guy with no shame who still lives at home. He’ll probably introduce you to his parents right off the bat and tell you that he’s still dependent because he’s saving up for his so-called “bright future.” In our poor economy, we’ll give younger twentysomething dudes a break in this case, but let’s face it — if this guy is almost 30, and still shacking up with mom and dad — DEAL-BREAKER.

The Guy with Weird Friends

This guy takes a while to introduce you to his friends, but once he does, you automatically know why: they’re freaks. This should make you wonder about his true character and whether or not you’d be willing to spend a large chunk of your time with these dudes. We think this is your exit cue.

The Napoleon Syndrome

This is the short man with the big mouth who feels the need to be outspoken in order to make up for his vertical challenge. He’ll most likely end upembarrassinghimself (and you) when you’re out in public because of his need for attention. Plus, we’d never want to date a guy who has serious underlying issues with insecurity. Confidence is the ultimate form of sexiness.



