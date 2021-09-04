This Dating Card Game Helped Me Land A Boyfriend, No Joke

Scroll To See More Images

Not to flex, but I’d say I’m pretty damn good at first dates. After years on the frontlines of the battlefield that is New York City’s dating scene, I’ve definitely got the first few dates down to a science—to the point where, even if I decide my date isn’t a great match, I still end up having a ball. Now that I’m all boo’d up, it’s finally time to pass on my biggest advice, most of which is about dating card games.

Before you call me boring, know that I am, in fact, the opposite of boring. There! Now that we’ve cleared the air, let me wax poetic about why I love dating card games so much. During a first date, I always make sure to mention my go-to card game, We’re Not Really Strangers, as one of my favorite things.

What’s it about, my dates always ask. I tell them it’s a card game chock full of hard-hitting questions designed to incite super deep convo—and that it’s really, really fun to play while drinking with someone you don’t know that well.

Reader, every damn date then asks me to bring the cards on our next date. Sometimes, they’ve even relocated our date to a bar closer to my apartment so that I can go grab the game and bring it down! From there, playing the game allows us to skip the small talk and get right down to some genuinely interesting and insightful conversations. Even if I find we aren’t vibing as potential future partners, we always have a good time playing the game, drinking wine and opening up.

How did I know my current partner was the one to earn the capital B “Boyfriend” title? A few dates in, he surprised me with a gift: Let’s Get Deep, a super similar card game he knew I’d enjoy after playing WNRS. Ladies, get you a man that listens!

If you’re looking for a fun way to spice up your dating convo, read on for a few dating card games it can’t hurt to have on standby. And if you end up having super deep convos on your own without the aid of cards, give that person a second date!

We’re Not Really Strangers

I freaking love this game. Especially the Dig Deeper cards! Bonus points if you level up and buy the Honest Dating Expansion Pack, too.

Let’s Get Deep

This is my other favorite game. While it does indeed get deep, the way it switches between levels throughout the game keeps things from getting too heavy too fast.

Red Flags: The Game Of Terrible Dates

If you want to spark some fun convo but getting too intimate freaks you out, Red Flags is a more light-hearted option. I recommend The Date Deck add-on, too!

Our Moments: Conversation Starters for Great Relationships

With 19,000 Amazon reviews, this best-selling game is ideal for couples who have already solidified their relationships.

Truth or Drink

I always recommend some bubbly to lighten the mood when playing dating card games, so Truth or Drink feels like an obvious rec. And if you don’t drink, swap the alcohol for something else you enjoy! This game works for friends as well as potential partners.