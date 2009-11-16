Dating Advice: Meeting The Parents Over The Holidays

Thoughts of horror and/or nervous excitement might cross your mind when thinking about the looming fact that you’re going to be meeting the parents over the holidays. Either way, you’re bound to be restless, but as long as the father isn’t in the CIA and doesn’t have a lie detector and the mother isn’t one of those future “monster-in-laws,” then you’re probably in the clear. So, just in case you’re still feeling jittery, we’ve devised some helpful tips on how to make it through the holidays successfully with, possibly, your future in-laws.

The pep talk

Before you set off on your holiday debut, you want to make sure you ask your boyfriend/ girlfriend for the inside scoop on the fam. At this stage in your relationship it’s safe to assume you know the basics, but dig a little deeper so conversation comes easily, you don’t really want to be dealing with those awkward silences… For example, knowing about any family traditions that he/she partakes in yearly during this special time would be kind of good to know… Don’t you think?

Token hostess gift

Once you’re well versed in the family gossip of sorts, you’ll want to ask your better half for help finding your hostess a gift, preferably one the entire family can enjoy. Assorted gift baskets from Starbucks, Whole Foods, or a skin care basket with a mix of gender friendly products from Fresh or Mario Badescu are always a favorite and will ensure that you start off on the right foot.

Remember your manners

Just because you’re off the hook and don’t have to face your family this holiday season doesn’t mean your manners should fly out the window. Remember the basics: Always say please and thank you, offer to help whenever possible, try to get up a littler earlier then usual to participate in any family outings, and keep your space neat! This includes making your bed or the couch in the morning.

Bonding

By the time you’ve successfully given your hostess her gift and remembered to use your manners, you’ll be well on your way to naturally bonding with your lover’s family. They’ll notice your effort and appreciate the extra helping hand, but they’ll grow to love you even more when you join in the annual family Scrabble tournament.

Goodbyes

Goodbyes are key. Don’t forget to thank your hosts and definitely expound on how you had such an amazing time. When it’s all over your other half will most likely be dying to give you their own version of a “thank you.” Be sure to send a thank you note in the mail upon arriving back home. The added thanks and praise will score you extra brownie points!

Still worried? Impossible! Relax and enjoy, the holidays are sure to be filled with fun no matter where you’ll be!