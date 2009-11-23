Dating Advice: Is Sexting Sexy?

Sexting, a modern way of flirting via technology, has become increasingly popular among teens and young adults. The urban dictionary defines sexting as “When a guy and a girl send dirty text messages back and forth to each other. Pictures may also be included, but only if you’re lucky…”

The question is: Who exactly is sexting? And, is it sexy?

Because we can all use a little help, we broke down exactly when it is fun and flirty to send a sext and when you should put down your phone.

You are in a relationship:

If you are in a long-term relationship, meaning at least over six months to a year, then you are most likely sending sexual messages to each other, otherwise it might be time to call it quits and move on. You and your guy are hot for each other and that’s cool…just not when it’s made public. So keep it under wraps.

You just started dating:

If you’re in the early stages of dating and nothing is definable then use your own discretion. It’s pretty simple; you don’t know each other very well yet and he or she could have a big mouth. If you are a free spirit and a big flirt, go for it. It is exciting and fun to see that someone is thinking about you when you don’t expect it. If you aren’t as comfortable putting yourself out there, skip it. You don’t want to come across forced when there is no reason to.

It’s past 2 am:

Obviously, there are times when we all slip up…like those nights when you’re out with your friends and have had one too many shots (you know how the rest goes). Don’t, we repeat, DON’T send a sext message to your crush begging them to come hither. It might seem like a good idea at the time, it’s not cool! You’ll either come off as a slutty or desperate…and face it, no one want to be thought of like that.

You love photo messages:

Nude pics? NO, this is probably the worst thing a girl can do (even when in a relationship). Just save yourself the grief and take our advice, never send nude photos. Imagine the worst case scenario (your naked body all over the internet, for one) and work backwards from there.

To sum up sexting–it’s basically not sexy, unless A) you’re in a long-term relationship, B) an extrovert, or C) all of the above. So, make sure to think before you sext! Also, always remember that these messages could always get out there. Don’t sext something you’d be embarrassed to explain later.