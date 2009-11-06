Dating Advice: Is He Dating Someone Else? How to Tell

It’s common knowledge by now that Googling health symptoms is never a good idea. The results will always point to death or worse, and the panic that follows will make you sick (when you were probably fine to begin with). With that in mind, we strongly advise you proceed reading this article with caution: if you have not had reason to be suspicious of your boyfriend before, do not let the following hints at infidelity turn you into a Facebook snooping stalker girlfriend. Instead, use this as a guide if–and only if–you have had previous suspicion.

If he’s not calling you his girlfriend, but you’re obviously together…

All of us are scared of “titles,” but if you two are obviously together (we’ll let you analyze that detail), and he still refuses to call you his girlfriend, then something is obviously up. He either A) already has a girlfriend, and you are his something special on the side, or B) plans to eventually hook up with other people. By not labeling you as his better half, he’s leaving your relationship open ended for the benefit of his own sex life.

If plans are always tentative…

From here on out, let’s assume you two are “officially boyfriend and girlfriend.” While we are serious believers in spending time apart from one another, we also believe in quality time together. If your significant other constantly seems to be waiting for a better offer before he agrees to hang out with you, he may be waiting for a call from another woman.

He can’t give you a straight answer about what he did last night…

Unless your boyfriend was completely black out drunk (which isn’t a comforting thought either), he should be able to give you a non-sketchy sounding answer when you ask about last night’s events. While you should not play the role of mom, a general interest in your partner’s life is normal and expected. If he can’t answer a simple question without stuttering, a shrug, or over-compensating details, he could have been on a date.

His status on Facebook isn’t listed…

We’re not asking his status claims he’s married or engaged to you, but we think it’s a little fishy when he has no relationship status on FB at all. Mystery in a relationship may keep the fire burning, but elusiveness means something’s up.

If you’ve never been to his place…

There are many possible reasons why your boyfriend has not brought you to his place yet, but if you’re past the one-month mark, we think it’s odd if you haven’t seen your man’s digs. Even if he is a total slob, has a gross roommate, lives with his parents or lives in a box, at some point he should want to show you. Or, there is another woman waiting for him on the couch. Naked. Yes, you should run.

If you’ve never met his friends…

Meeting the family is a big deal, and multiple factors can go into why you have or have not met them. However, meeting the friends should happen quickly after, if not before, the two of you become “exclusive.” He should be excited to show you off and introduce you to the guys. If you haven’t met them and it seems odd, his crowd may include one girl he is more than friendly with.

He doesn’t leave his phone unattended by you…

We don’t condone snooping under any circumstances. However, if you begin to notice that he suddenly stops leaving his phone unattended around you, it could be because he is expecting a text or call from someone named Mandy. Or, he could be nervous his friends will text him something along the lines of, “Yo that girl you were making out with last night had really huge…” We’re just saying.

Again, these hints should only be taken into consideration if you’ve had previous worries, or if he was a notorious playboy before you started dating. Relationships are based on trust. If you don’t trust him, we suggest you have a talk evaluating why. And if you find your suspicions are true? Kick him to the curb.