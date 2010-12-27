Dating Advice: 5 Tips For The New Year

A new year is the best time for a new beginning. If you’re single this year, don’t be discouraged. Take advantage of your single-ness and try these five fun things. You just may be deciding what to buy your new bf for the holidays next year.

1. Talk It Up:

Do you ever see a guy who’s really cute and wish you could talk to him? Well stop wishing! Make that wish come true. If you think he’s cute, don’t be shy. Go up to him and say hi. I bet he’ll be pleasantly surprised.

2. Buy Yourself Something Sexy:

Instead of heading to the shoe department next time you go shopping, head to the lingerie section. New lingerie can be very empowering. All it takes is one lacey bra to make you feel like a brand new woman.

3. Expand Your Horizons:

There’s no time like the present to pick up a new hobby. You know, something you’ve always wanted to learn. Well, it’s a new year so get to it. Besides, there’s a chance you could meet some really cool new people.

4. Get Dressed:

Tired of the cold? Me too! Fight the cold by dressing up. Next time you go out, put on your favorite party dress. You don’t need a reason to look fabulous! Who knows, you might even meet your future boyfriend.

5. Exercise Time:

Even though the gym is a place where people generally don’t look their best, you would be surprised how many couples meet there. So next time you go to the gym, don’t just put on your workout clothes. Add a little bronzer and lip gloss too. And instead of just taking that Pilates class you love, try a boxing class too. Remember, a new year is all about new beginnings. If there’s something you want to do, do it. There’s no time like the present!

Carly Spindel is a writer and hopeless romantic. She is a world traveler who has lived in Paris and London. She resides in New York and is always on the go. She can usually be found at her favorite caf enjoying chocolate mousse while people watching, which is one of her favorite hobbies. Carly spends the rest of her time focusing on her five dearest past times: traveling, learning about different cultures, shopping, reading, and of course looking for Mr. Right.