Date Set For James Franco’s Fashion Directorial Debut

Besides being a Yale Ph.D. student, a talented actor, having his butt plastered on the cover of Flaunt magazine and being an all-around cutie, James Franco appears to have had time to direct a series of films for Seven For All Mankind’s new YouTube channel.

These vintage-inspired videos center around model Lily Donaldson and follow a narrative that focuses on the creative aspect of the brand without succumbing to out-right advertising. David Lipman, the chairman and chief creative officer of Lipman — the agency in charge of the campaign — describes the thought process behind the vignettes to WWD: “Seven is embedded in the concept of the film. It’s not a billboard for Seven — rather the cast is living the life of Seven.”

We hear that you can expect dark moments, a vampire and some twisted developments. And of course, Franco will have a little cameo, so there’s always that to look forward to. So kids, keep your eyes peeled ’cause starting February 15th these videos will be yours for the taking (or watching).

Check out this sneak peek of Franco’s video below!

Photo: WWD