What to Wear: Two Perfect Outfits For Your Next Date Night

Planning the perfect date night outfit generally can be a stressful undertaking. You want to appear sexy yet respectable, fashion forward but not too man repelling, and of course feel and look comfortable.
To help save hours of fretting and mirror agonizing, we’ve styled two perfect outfits for your next big date night. One is sleek, sexy, and minimal, and the other is more casual, colorful, and flirty.
Want perfect hair to go with those looks? Who better to show you how than the experts at Fekkai, the masters of that oh-so-chic “perfectly undone” style? Read on for more!
Pre-date, ensure great-looking locks with this quick and easy treatment mask. Salon Technician Color Care Rapid Results Moisture Mask; $39; at fekkai.com
Show an unconventional flash of skin with this sweet midriff-baring blouse. Elizabeth and James Embellished Brendan Top; $295; at shopbop.com
Balance the daring with this sweet, swingy skirt. Stretch Dot Embroidery Skirt; $178; at ibcbnyc.com
If the weather gets chilly, soften up the polished look with a down-to-Earth jersey jacket. Pencey Standard Fencing Blazer; $189; at zara.com
Because, well, a girl should be prepared. Huit French Kiss Half-Cup Bra; $74; at journelle.com
Ultra sexy but not high maintenance high, these stunners accentuate the gams. Pierre Hardy Ruched Front Sandal; $359; at barneys.com
Ditch your oversized bag in favor of this slick little clutch. Tri Fold Clutcloveh; $595; at alexanderwang.com
Add a touch of edge with these spikey drop earrings. Collette Ishiyama Blood Honey Brass Earrings; $180; at loveadorned.com
This top is subtly sexy with hints of skin. Cut-Out Faux Leather Top; $49.99; at zara.com
This silky, mellow-hued skirt is approachable but alluring. Silk Cutaway Skirt; $128; at madewell.com
Yes, it's a total splurge, but this necklace is a statement piece you can wear again and again. Lauren Wolf Turquoise and Stingray Beaded Necklace; $1,125; at loveadorned.com
Simple stacking rings are delicate and feminine. Jules Smith Edie Thin Stacking Rings; $65; at shopbop.com
These sandals are flirty and slightly dressy but ultra-casual at the same time. Sparkly Vamp Sandals; $49.99; at zara.com
While this is a splurge, a little snakeskin never hurt an outfit. Maison Martin Margiela Reflectant Clutch; $680; at shopbop.com