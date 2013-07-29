What to Wear: Two Perfect Outfits For Your Next Date Night

Planning the perfect date night outfit generally can be a stressful undertaking. You want to appear sexy yet respectable, fashion forward but not too man repelling, and of course feel and look comfortable.

To help save hours of fretting and mirror agonizing, we’ve styled two perfect outfits for your next big date night. One is sleek, sexy, and minimal, and the other is more casual, colorful, and flirty.

Want perfect hair to go with those looks? Who better to show you how than the experts at Fekkai, the masters of that oh-so-chic “perfectly undone” style? Read on for more!

For more information on our relationship with Fekkai: cmp.ly/3