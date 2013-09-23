15 Perfect Fall Date-Night Outfit Ideas From Pinterest

Is there anything more exciting than a first (or third, tenth, or fiftieth) date?
Whether you’ve just met someone cool who’s taking you out for the first time, or you’ve been dating for years and you’re hitting the town with gusto, it’s a pretty safe bet that we all want to look awesome, while feeling totally comfortable. And while, sure, what we wear isn’t the most important of part of a date, let’s be honest: Most of our pre-date efforts invariably go toward choosing the perfect outfit.
While having options when it comes to date dressing is usually a plus, on big nights it can also be extremely confusing: Are you going to wear a dress, a skirt, or pants? How dressy to too dressy? Are ripped jeans ever okay?—you get the picture.
To get you started, we compiled 12 perfect date-night outfit ideas from Pinterest. The pinboard site is a veritable haven for all things style and beauty, so you can also get plenty of hair and makeup inspiration there, too!
Perfect for: A casual date. The boyfriend jeans, tee, and blazer look just polished enough for a laid-back outing.
Where? The movies, a dive bar, an afternoon date, a sporting event, bowling.
Photo via Wishflowers
Perfect for: An stylish evening date. The leather dress and pointy heels are dressy and sexy, but the overcoat keeps it high-style and city-chic.
Where? Out to dinner, meeting for a drink, hanging out at a friend's party, walking around a museum.
Photo via Stockholm Street Style
Perfect for: A night on the town. The mini dress, high boots, and moto jacket work well together for an evening out, while the black tights and the dress' high neck don't reveal too much.
Where? Dinner followed by a hot bar or club, a house party, a concert.
Photo via Fashion Diva Design
Perfect for: A dressy big-city date. The full lace skirt, slightly cropped top, and chic chignon combine perfectly for an upscale outfit
Where? A nice restaurant, the theater, ballet, or opera, a benefit, a hotel bar, a cocktail party.
Photo via Atlantic-Pacific
Perfect for: An easy weekend date.
Where: Coffee, brunch, late afternoon beers, a cooking class, gallery hopping.
Photo via Cheetah is the New Black
Perfect for: A casual night out. The floral bodycon dress, booties, and moto jacket look effortlessly hip.
Where? An after-work movie, an art show, a weekend concert, a house party, or a laid-back night out.
Photo via A Cup of Style
Perfect for: A night on the town once the weather really cools down. The menswear-style overcoat makes the super-feminine knee-high boots and shimmery dress sophisticated and stylish.
Where: Dinner and drinks, a club (if there's a a coat check), a party.
Photo via Song of Style
Perfect for: A "destination" date that's a little more upscale. The sequin shirt is just festive enough, though the black trousers and cute neon bag temper it's inherent glitziness.
Where? An engagement or birthday party, the theater, a nice dinner.
Photo via Fashionologie
Perfect for: A day-to-night fall outing.
Where? Wine tasting, antiquing, a drive to the country, a cozy dinner, or a visit to the parents.
Photo via The Cosmopolitan Cleavelander
Perfect for: A night out. The leather leggings and heels are sleek and sexy, while the loose white shirt is just easygoing enough.
Where? A party, dinner and drinks, dancing, cooking dinner together at home.
Photo via Caroline's Mode
Perfect for: Almost anything this fall. The loose black dress can be paired with a jacket (moto denim, blazer) and a pair of boots (ankle, knee-high) to go anywhere.
Where? A concert, brunch, coffee, a casual dinner or lunch, a bar, or the movies.
Photo via Polienne
Perfect for: a semi-conservative date.
Where? Meeting the parents or relatives, a family party, a religious event.
Photo via Well and Dapper
Perfect for: A go-anywhere evening date. You can't go wrong with a swingy mini, a chic button-down, and lots of cool jewelry.
Where? A nice restaurant, cocktail lounge, the theater, a party, or a walk around town.
Photo via Song of Style