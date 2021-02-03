13 Pairs Of Date Night Heels That Make Any Outfit Look Sexy

Scroll To See More Images

Date night is truly the highlight of my week. Picking out a cute outfit is fun, but choosing a pair of date-night heels is my favorite part of the getting-ready process. They instantly elevate any look (Get it, elevate? Because they give you height?) and make any casual date for two feel a little more like a special occasion, even if you’ve been dating for years and you’re going to the same restaurant you’ve been to a thousand times. Romance isn’t dead, and neither is your shoe collection!

Going out may be a no-go these days, but that doesn’t mean I can’t still shop for heels in my free time, right? I wear the same pair of white sneakers all the time, but I do love to slip on a sexy heel every now and then, too—especially when I’m en route to a romantic dinner with my partner. Heels just me feel a *little* more sexy and put-together after a day spent working from home in my sweats! They don’t have to have a super high heel to be sexy, either. I personally love wearing a lower heel so I can spend more time enjoying my date and less time in pain.

Whether you love a colorful croc-printed statement heel, something decked out in sparkles or a more wearable style, we’ve rounded up the best date night heels for the next time you feel like getting a little dressed up. Even better? They’re all available on Zappos and most are on major sale right now.

Whether you’re going big for a holiday like Valentine’s Day or just want to spice up your weekly Wednesday sushi run with bae, the heels on this list will take your look to the next level. Date or no date, I, for one, will be wearing my best heels in and around my apartment regardless.

Hazel Pump

I already have these Sam Edelman pumps in nude, but I’ve been eyeing this pink pair recently. The heel is high, but totally walkable at just over three inches, so your soles won’t be aching at the end of the night. The croc print is a playful addition to any wardrobe—especially if you’re known for wearing all black.

Aspen Mule Pump

Mules are everywhere right now and this black suede pair is to die for. I’m not usually a fan of sparkles on my shoes, but these subtle strips of embellishment are changing my mind. Plus, the sleek pointed-toe silhouette is super sexy—that’s the whole point of a good heel, right?

Danielle Heel

Remember when I said I didn’t love sparkles on my shoes? Yeah, I take that back. These silver sandals have a low block heel and tons of bling, so they’re definitely not for the faint of heart. Just don’t waste these on a boring date night. They’re made to be seen!

Emmala Pump

Enter: The perfect suede pump. You have enough neutral heels in your closet—it’s time to have some fun! Priced at just under $90, this pair is a great option to expand your color palette.

Gabriella Heeled Sandal

Summer, WYA? I need a reason to wear these strappy sandals, please and thank you! As soon as the weather gets nicer I’ll be wearing this poppy-colored pair with every sundress in my closet.

Tess Pump

So, you want to look like Meghan Markle—who doesn’t?—but you don’t have Aquazurra coin. The Duchess has made nude heels with cutouts a part of her constant rotation and this Nine West version is on sale for under $60, so say hello to your new staples.

Gilly Heeled Sandal

Leave it to Betsey Johnson to create a great party shoe that feels so right for date night. These purple sandals have a sexy barely-there design and chunky rhinestones that prove just how wearable color and sparkle can be. Bonus points for the brand’s signature Betsey Blue soles.

Jaina Pump

Need a heel that can take you from work to date night? A pair that has a chic, low heel will do the trick. Or, if you don’t feel the most confident in sky-high heels, these are a perfect option to pair with any LBD! Plus, cheetah print is the ultimate way to jazz up a basic ‘fit.

Pepenna Heel

These gold sandals have a thick heel that will help with balance if you’re new to sky-high height. I’m picturing these with a mini skirt and a pair of black tights a la Blair Waldorf, but they could also work with a more summery aesthetic. Plus, platforms are so in right now.

Tatiah Pump

Oh, so you really like to sparkle? Say less. These glittery Nine West pumps should already be in your cart. They’re on sale for under $65 and the metallic pink heel is just the icing on the (very) sparkly cake.

Leeanne Heel

White sandals are a closet staple in the warmer months. Think of it this way: Any time you reach for a nude heel, why not try white instead for a pop? It may be considered a neutral, but the bright color is unexpected. Plus, it can really emphasize your tan.

Riley Pump

These heels are nude and bedazzled, so they’re a great middle point if you’re looking to experiment with bold footwear but don’t want to go too wild. The scalloped shape is a super luxe detail—no one would ever know these retail for just over $100 bucks.

Thamar Heel

Chunky heel? Check. Sparkly embellishments? Check. Sexy silhouette? Triple check. These Badgley Mischka heels have it all, plain and simple. You don’t have to worry about the rest of your accessories with these on your feet, as they do the statement-making for you.