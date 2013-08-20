Let’s be honest: Is there anything more exciting than a first (or third, tenth, or fiftieth) date?
Whether you’ve just met a cool guy who’s taking you out for the first time, or you’ve been dating for years and you’re hitting the town, we all want to look our absolute best. And while, sure, the clothes we wear are key, but we are women after all, which means most of our date-night effort goes toward one thing: Our hair.
While having options when it comes to changing up our hairstyles is usually a plus, on big nights it can also be extremely confusing: Are you going to wear it straight, curly wavy, up, down, half-up, braided, bunned—you get the picture.
To get you started, we compiled 10 gorgeous date-night hair ideas from Pinterest. The pinboard site is a veritable haven for all things style and beauty, so you can also get plenty of outfit and makeup inspiration, as well!
And as a little added bonus, check out the amazingly easy video below, which shows you exactly how to achieve one of our favorite date night hairstyles: The glamorous faux bob!
This romantic style—a chic braid on one side of your head with the rest of your hair pushed to the side—is perfect for long-haired gals.
Photo via Listal
For girls with stick-straight hair (or a good blowdryer!), we're loving this modern take on the half-up style. All you need? A few bobby pins and some hairspray.
Photo via Pinterest
Messy buns aren't only for the gym. In fact, they can look quite chic when paired with a dressy outfit and a sultry red lip.
Photo via The Beauty Thesis
Nothing beats long sexy waves!
Photo via Cara Loren
Girls with medium-length hair can get sexy waves, too. Just use a clampless waving iron to create loose texture.
Photo via Flourish Design + Style
If you want to look polished and sophisticated, try a side part and smooth, straight, shiny locks.
Photo via Stop it Right Now
A messy braid can look very sexy when paired with date-night clothes, and it's perfect for any season.
Photo via Prepfection
Photo:
Here's an instant way to dress up loose waves: Add a subtle side part and a chic glittery hair clip or barette on one side.
Photo via Ban.do
Muss up a high ponytail at the crown a bit for an effortless yet stylish date-night look, and add a pair of statement earrings to dress it up.
Photo via We Heart It
A topknot or high bun always looks pretty and classic, especially with side-swept bangs—very Audrey Hepburn!
Photo via Keiko Lynn