Let’s be honest: Is there anything more exciting than a first (or third, tenth, or fiftieth) date?

Whether you’ve just met a cool guy who’s taking you out for the first time, or you’ve been dating for years and you’re hitting the town, we all want to look our absolute best. And while, sure, the clothes we wear are key, but we are women after all, which means most of our date-night effort goes toward one thing: Our hair.

While having options when it comes to changing up our hairstyles is usually a plus, on big nights it can also be extremely confusing: Are you going to wear it straight, curly wavy, up, down, half-up, braided, bunned—you get the picture.

To get you started, we compiled 10 gorgeous date-night hair ideas from Pinterest. The pinboard site is a veritable haven for all things style and beauty, so you can also get plenty of outfit and makeup inspiration, as well!

And as a little added bonus, check out the amazingly easy video below, which shows you exactly how to achieve one of our favorite date night hairstyles: The glamorous faux bob!

To see more simple hair how-tos, head over to TRESemmé Style Studio now!

For more information about our relationship with TRESemmé click here: cmp.ly/3