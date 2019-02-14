39 of the Cutest Date Night Dresses Revolve Has on Offer

Scroll To See More Images

I’m a pretty thoughtful shopper. Before buying anything, I mentally run through my closet, making sure whatever new piece I’m eyeing doesn’t replicate a purpose some other item already has on lock. This tends to result in a vast and varied wardrobe—one where everything works in tandem. But sometimes I stumble upon a void. Sometimes, I realize there’s a straight-up hole in my wardrobe—a purpose that no item in my closet serves. Most recently, this happened with date night dresses. (Leave it to Valentine’s Day to remind you of how ill-equipped you are to dress ~romantically~, right?)

I’m really great at shopping for clothes I wear on the daily. My work clothing selection is stacked, and my comfy-cute weekend wear collection is equally so. But when it comes to date night dresses, I struggle. Like, a lot. It’s hard for me to justify dropping hundos on pieces I’ll only wear every now and then—and way easier for me to convince myself to allocate that cash toward something that seems more necessary. Like a new pair of snow boots. Or a fluffy winter scarf. Or even a new bathing suit—because my winter wardrobe isn’t the only thing getting attention.

But any time I shop Revolve, I’m reminded that there are tons of genuinely cute date night dresses on offer—dresses I can easily rewear to weddings, or rehearsal dinners, or fancy galas (assuming I ever get invited to a fancy gala). Sure, it still hurts to spend $100 on a dress for date night—but it hurts a lot less when I remember no wardrobe is really complete without a semiformal dress or two. (Picturing myself showing up to date night clad in a brand spankin’ new, hot AF dress makes it a lot easier, too.)

Gemeli Power Peche Robe Gown, $253 at Revolve

You’re a queen—why not dress like one?

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Delphine Seamed Dress, $227 at Revolve

This leather mini will carry you from date night to literally any party on your calendar.

Bardot Raven Dress, $119 at Revolve

Nothing says “sexy” like a velvet midi with a thigh-high slit, am I right?

Likely Lucia Dress, $198 at Revolve

A dress that’ll take you from the office to happy hour—now that’s what I call practical.

Dodo Bar Or Alicia Dress, $600 at Revolve

Perfect for spring/summer days—which are just around the corner, right?

SWF Holli Wrap Dress, $60 at Revolve

Because form-fitting isn’t the only way to do sexy.

L’Academie the Judy Midi Dress, $188 at Revolve

OK, I need this now.

Privacy Please Krause Dress, $124 at Revolve

Velvet is always a good idea.

Tularosa Tawney Dress, $158 at Revolve

Veritably cute—and casual enough to re-wear to parties, birthday dinners and more.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Milo Dress, $113 at Revolve

The perfect date night dress for summertime—or your next vacation.

Jay Godfrey Downie Dress, $284 at Revolve

An absolutely classic silhouette.

Tularosa Tawney Dress, $62 at Revolve

Is it too early to stock up on holiday party dresses, because this dress is more than 50 percent off.

Lovers + Friends Nolita Midi Dress, $168 at Revolve

Luxe (and super hot) without feeling extra.

YFB Clothing Yumi Dress, $194 at Revolve

OK, this one looks cozy enough to live in.

The Jetset Diaries Twiggy Mini Dress, $140 at Revolve

Imagine all the statement jewelry you could pair this with.

Majorelle Lulu Dress, $158 at Revolve

A no-fail silhouette in a no-fail color—such a win.

Lovers + Friends Ivy Dress, $158 at Revolve

Because I don’t know which is sexier—velvet or satin-silk.

About Us Meredith Plunge Maxi Dress, $80 at Revolve

Nothing says sexy quite like a plunging metallic maxi.

Krisa Drape Skirt Mini Dress, $264 at Revolve

A mini that’ll make you want to post-game date night with a little bar-hopping.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Gail Dress, $95 at Revolve

Understatedly sexy—and perfect for summer.

Alice + Olivia Selena Sweater Dress, $375 at Revolve

A dress that’s sexy enough for date night—and subtle enough for the office.

Sabina Musayev Tyler Dress, $411 at Revolve

Plays well with bandeaus (if deep Vs aren’t your style).

Lovers + Friends Ginuwine Midi Dress, $55 at Revolve

Incredible—and on sale for nearly 25 percent of its original price.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Farrah Dress, $218 at Revolve

The perfect companion for your next gala. (Look, I don’t know who gets invited to galas, but somebody does, OK?)

Jack by BB Dakota West Village Velvet Dress, $88 at Revolve

A date night dress you could wear tomorrow.

Lovers + Friends Madrona Dress, $168 at Revolve

Whoever said sweater dresses couldn’t be hot was seriously misinformed.

The Jetset Diaries Freebird Maxi Dress, $219 at Revolve

It’s cute. And it has pockets. (Need I say more?)

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Lizette Dress, $218 at Revolve

Plays well with tights, thigh-boots and just about any kind of metal jewelry you can imagine.

About Us Eliana Flare Dress, $34 at Revolve

Because cinched-waist dresses with short hemlines look good on everyone.

Norma Kamali Short-Sleeve Shirred Dress, $125 at Revolve

An edgier take on the date night dress—and I’m here for it.

Superdown Belluci Maxi, $82 at Revolve

Never underestimate the sheer sex appeal of a maxi.

Privacy Please Caperton Dress, $128 at Revolve

So cute you’ll want to wear it everywhere—so cozy you probably actually could.

The Jetset Diaries Lily Rose Mini Dress, $189 at Revolve

Because we could all use a few more long-sleeved dresses in our lives. (At least, I know I could.)

MILLY One-Shoulder Dress, $295 at Revolve

One-shoulder pieces are endlessly sexy.

LA Made Fallon Maxi Dress, $75 at Revolve

A sexy maxi crafted from T-shirt fabric—you’re welcome.

Privacy Please Yarrow Mini, $158 at Revolve

Fun, lightweight and incredibly cute.

Privacy Please Afton Midi Dress, $138 at Revolve

No closet is complete without at least one form-fitting midi.

L’Academie the Wrap Mini, $218 at Revolve

Emerald green velvet rendered in a figure-flattering silhouette? I’ll take 10.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Jamie Dress, $178 at Revolve

Printed dresses are totally on the menu, too.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.