Dasha Zhukova to Pop

We have been closely following Katie Grand’s transition over to Love with Conde Nast, but not until today was her successor at Pop announced. Bauer Media, which owns Pop named Dasha Zhukova as the new Editorial Director.

You may recognize a few high profile names on the Editorial Board as well. Does Daphne Guinness or Julia Restoin-Roitfeld ring a bell?

“We are working hard on a complete revamp of the magazine to provide a broader point of view focusing also on art, contemporary culture and the globalization of all things pop related.” said Zhukova of her addition to the magazine.

The broader scope suits Zhukova who has quickly taken the art world by storm (the New York Times named her the art world It Girl in August) and is sure to make just as big a splash across the board.