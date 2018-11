“That’s another thing: I read fashion magazines, but I’m not all up in the mix. I’m not from this world. I haven’t spent years in fashion making friends and making enemies. I barely know who half the people are. Obviously, I know that Katie Grand started POP, and that it’s a product that’s so associated with her in this world. But in my world, it’s just POP.”

-Dasha Zhukova in Interview Magazine on her appointment as the editor of POP

[fashionologie]