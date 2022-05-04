Thousands of Shoppers Agree: This $30 Snow Cone Maker Is an ‘Essential For Summer’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Some of the best things in life are the things that bring you back to your childhood. As a kid, one of my favorite parts of going to summer sports camps was the snow cone stand. It gave me a much-needed break from sweating under the sun all day and pretending like I was actually good at sports. Strawberry, orange, watermelon and fruit punch were my go-to flavors. My sister and I loved those frozen treats so much that I remember later getting a Disney princess snow cone maker. Making snow cones at home was a blast back then, so when I found a more adult version on Amazon, I freaked.

Dash’s Shaved Ice Maker and Slushie Machine will help you turn back the clock and remember exactly why you were obsessed with snow cones as a kid. Make snow cones, slushies, frozen cocktails and more thanks to this handy kitchen appliance. Thankfully, it’s a lot more visually appealing, too—no Disney princesses or cartoon characters to be found.

All you have to do is toss some ice cubes into the top of the appliance and twist it to shave the ice. After that, the world is your oyster. Drench it in snow cone syrup or douse it in booze. Or, take some inspiration from Hawaii and add a splash of sweetened condensed milk for arguably the best version of shaved ice.

You might think of this appliance as a necessity, but shoppers are adamant that it’s an “essential for summer,” and it’s garnered more than 2,300 perfect ratings.

“We love this machine! Super easy to put together and crushes ice in seconds,” wrote one reviewer who gave it a five-star rating. “We don’t make anything fancy in it. Just shaved ice in a bowl with whatever you want with it.”

If you’re still a kid at heart (aren’t we all?), you’ll fall back in love with shaved ice thanks to Dash’s snow cone maker. When it’s hot as heck this summer, just pull out this unique kitchen appliance and make a cold treat whenever and however you want it. It’d also be a neat thing to have when hosting guests. Make sure to order yours now, since its 25 percent discount won’t last forever.

If you’re short on cabinet and counter space in your kitchen, you’ll be happy to find out that Dash’s snow cone maker is 6.3 x 9 x 12.3 inches and weighs only one pound. All you small apartment dwellers have no excuse to not get this compact kitchen appliance that’ll make your summer much sweeter.

And if you’re tired of bringing the same bottle of wine or candle to every small gathering you go to, this shaved ice maker is also super giftable. It’s a unique present that they definitely don’t already own. Plus, it’s durable as can be.

“For what I paid for this, I thought it might last me a couple of times. Six months now and it’s still going strong! So easy, and fast. So much fun having snow cones whenever I want,” wrote one shopper.

The appliance comes with a recipe book, but here’s a little more inspo for all of the icy refreshments you’re about to make. Make your snow cone a little healthier by using this recipe that uses fresh fruit. Or, get buzzed on this blackberry and lime alcoholic concoction.

“It makes a great shaved ice with the ice straight from your freezer. All you need is the flavoring for a cool summer treat!” wrote another reviewer.

Why spend your money on overpriced ice cream this summer when you can make shaved ice within the comfort of your own home? Dash’s snow cone maker is so easy to use whenever your sweet tooth is acting up, and you get to pick exactly what goes into your frozen treat every single time. For just $30, we can’t think of a better investment.