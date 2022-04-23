Shoppers Found The ‘Easiest Ice Cream Maker’ That’s $25 & Makes Your Favorite Flavor In 30 Minutes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We know it’s still spring, but we’re dreaming of summertime and all that the season brings, like soaking up vitamin D in parks and meeting friends on every rooftop in the city. The only thing missing from this picture-perfect summer day is something to cool us down, which we’ll of course need while it’s hot and humid AF. If, like us, ice cream is your weak spot during the warmer months, we found your new fave item that’ll save you so much money.

Two small scoops of ice cream will cost you at least five bucks these days, if not more. When all you want to eat while you’re sweating buckets is ice cream but you don’t want to drop tons of money on it, grab Dash’s My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker and whip up your own.

This mini ice cream maker isn’t some bulky machine that has a million different buttons. It’s actually super easy to use and also very compact. We’re not kidding you, it has just one button: an on-off switch. As for size, it’s likely no bigger than your water bottle, sitting at 5 inches wide and 8.5 inches tall.

Not only can you enjoy a frozen treat on your own schedule, but you also get to have full control over how you flavor your ice cream. Hate how so many grocery store pints are far too sweet for your liking? Use your tiny Dash ice cream maker to fix that. Does your local creamery always run out of your fave flavor? Just replicate it with your Dash ice cream maker.

One reviewer called the small-but-mighty machine the “easiest ice cream maker I’ve had.” They added, “Super easy to assemble, use and clean. The ‘recipe book’ is very minimal, but it’s pretty easy to come up with your own recipes using it as a guide.”

This is a true godsend for those who could eat ice cream for every meal of the day, those who get hot easily, those who don’t want to buy another $7 ice cream and those who want a healthier alternative. Basically, this $25 mini ice cream maker is for everyone because who doesn’t love a creamy scoop of ice cream on a hot summer day?

RELATED: 7 Life-Changing Kitchen Gadgets We’ve Found on Amazon—From Garlic Choppers to Air Fryer Cheat Sheets

With this ice cream maker, you can make single-serving ice cream (1.6 cups, to be exact) in under 30 minutes. Simply chill the cooling bowl overnight and the next day, toss in your ingredients and mix-ins. Fasten the lid, flip the on switch and let the machine churn your creation for half an hour. A pint of your fave ice cream in 30 minutes is honestly pretty miraculous if you ask us.

It additionally comes with a mixing spoon so you can dig in straight from the bowl or fold in toppings with it. The ice cream maker also weighs under one pound, making it so easy to transport around your home and store in your kitchen cabinets.

“It makes one good-sized serving or two fairly small servings. The result is not hard-frozen ice cream, it’s more like soft-serve,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “One of the things I like best about the Dash is that I can control the amount of sugar, as most commercial ice creams are way too sweet for my taste.”

Choose your ingredients, whether you want organic, sugar-free, fresh fruit or something else. If you can’t find any healthy ice cream at your corner store, there’s no need to fret—just make your own! And get creative with whether you throw in rainbow sprinkles, caramel, hot fudge or whatever topping your heart desires.

“This one couldn’t be easier to clean or store,” wrote another shopper. “Unlike those big Cuisinart makers that require so much acreage in your freezer, this fits perfectly in the bin on my freezer door.”

What we’re hearing from these rave reviews is that you can’t go wrong with Dash’s $25 mini ice cream maker. You won’t have to scream internally for paying $10 for two scoops of subpar ice cream ever again, and thank goodness for that.