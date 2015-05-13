Dash Just Launched E-Commerce—and it’s Full of Kardashian Merchandise

For any of you who, for some reason, happen to be in need of more Kardashian in your life, the family’s retail chain Dash—which already has storefronts in New York, Miami, and L.A.—has just launched e-commerce.

Kim Kardashian announced the news to her 31.7 million followers, and—ever the business-savvy operation—the site isn’t only shipping to the U.S. but internationally, and it’s equipped with over 90 language options and 26 currencies that shoppers can choose from. So necessary.

It’s here!! Check out our online store for DASH! http://t.co/gImyEzjY5l pic.twitter.com/NbM8b5mfMV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 12, 2015

As for what to expect—you can find brands like Donna Mizani, Noe Undergarments, and Alix NYC—but we have a feeling the real moneymaker will be the Kardashian-themed merchandise including sweatshirts, books, and even Rob Kardashian’s sock line. Take a look:

Brian Lichtenberg Kardashians sweatshirt, $106.

Arthur George socks, $16.

Rebels: City of Indra by Kendall and Kylie, $14.22.

There’s also a bunch of Dash-branded stuff, like a stylus pen for $20, a bedazzled compact, and an $18 “exclusive” water bottle in case you’re really excited about the store.