Dark Night of the Soul Release Scrapped

The much anticipated Dark Night of The Soul (the Danger Mouse and Sparklehorse collaboration and a gajillion other famous people with art by David Lynch) has been put on indefinite hiatus if not completely scrapped. Citing vague legal issues with EMI Music, the project will probably never be officially released. The book of still photos by David Lynch is still expected to be released but in lieu of the Dark Night of the Soul CD, a blank CDR will be included in the book.

However, as Billboard.com reports, for those who must hear this epic music project, NPR is streaming the entire thirteen song album and is technically the only official resource for hearing Dark Night of The Soul.

Well. This sucks… Happy Monday everyone!