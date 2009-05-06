The Dark Night of the Soul Live Stream

Remember Cloverfield? Remember their marketing technique? It was like a Godzilla Blair Witch Project punctuated with J.J. Abrams‘s name that induced acute motion sickness as I sat in the front row because it was sold out and I insisted on getting something ridiculous like theater nachos…

Well, basically The Dark Night of the Soul is using the same allusive marketing technique as this musical project remains very much under wraps. An impressive undertaking with a slew of collaborating musicians, the Dark Night of the Soul brings together the music of Danger Mouse, Iggy Pop, the Flaming Lips and Julian Casablancas set to visuals by David Lynch.

There is now a live stream available here for you to preview The Dark Night of the Soul. What do you think: more or less creepy than Cloverfield?