Daria Werbowy, Kristen McMenamy Added to Upcoming LOVE Covers!

LOVE magazine, a Cond Nast publication that launched out of the UK, has gone cover crazy for February 2010. The magazine has released three covers thus far and with six more weekdays left till it hits stands on February 8, we wouldn’t be surprised if more cover girls were released.

So far covers of Janeil Williams, Lara Stone, Kristen McMenamy, and now Rodarte’s new Spring 2010 campaign girl, Daria Werbowy, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott have been leaked! The models are all standing clad in, well, nothing on a black and white background featuring the title in pastel colors — and of course, we love it. What cover do you hope to get? View them below:

Daria Werbowy (above)

Janeil Williams



Lara Stone



Kristen McMenamy



