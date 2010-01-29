StyleCaster
Daria Werbowy, Kristen McMenamy Added to Upcoming LOVE Covers!

Daria Werbowy, Kristen McMenamy Added to Upcoming LOVE Covers!

LOVE magazine, a Cond Nast publication that launched out of the UK, has gone cover crazy for February 2010. The magazine has released three covers thus far and with six more weekdays left till it hits stands on February 8, we wouldn’t be surprised if more cover girls were released.

So far covers of Janeil Williams, Lara Stone, Kristen McMenamy, and now Rodarte’s new Spring 2010 campaign girl, Daria Werbowy, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott have been leaked! The models are all standing clad in, well, nothing on a black and white background featuring the title in pastel colors — and of course, we love it. What cover do you hope to get? View them below:

Daria Werbowy (above)

Janeil Williams
87238 1264793868 Daria Werbowy, Kristen McMenamy Added to Upcoming LOVE Covers!

Lara Stone
87240 1264793893 Daria Werbowy, Kristen McMenamy Added to Upcoming LOVE Covers!

Kristen McMenamy
87239 1264793884 Daria Werbowy, Kristen McMenamy Added to Upcoming LOVE Covers!

