Daria Gets Colorful for Lancome, One Stellar Bowl Cut

Kari Sigerson and Miranda Morrison are trying to reclaim the rights to the Sigerson Morrison name. Seems fair. (The Cut)

Daria Werbowy, Arlenis Sosa and Elettra Wiedemann are way coloful for Lancomes latest Color Design campaign, photographed by Mario Testino. (Fashion Gone Rogue)

Tilda Swinton replaces sheep and rocks a bowl cut for the new Pringle of Scotland campaign for Fall. (HuffPo)

Jane Pratt’s site with Tavi is going to be called Wallflower, tentatively. She also admits xoJane is kind of a cheesy name. (Styleite)

RT @rzrachelzoe so cute! love a white blazer for spring RT @littlestthings5 http://yfrog.com/h8te27j Me too!

RT @misternewton It’s not clear to me exactly what Kanye West is doing in Cannes? I wasn’t aware that he was involved with the film industry? He’s involved with everything.

RT @bryanboy I AM FLIPPING OUT HOW CHIC MY LAMB JUMPSUIT IS. DYING It’s so great to love what you’re wearing.

RT @TheLSD: Running is for children and thieves… Hah.