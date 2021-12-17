We Finally Know if Daredevil Is in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ After Rumors of His Surprise Cameo

Warning: Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers ahead. If you’ve read the leaks about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, you may have also heard the rumors about Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Matt Murdock’s surprise cameo in the MCU’s third Spider-Man movie. Is Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home? We answer that question ahead.

Spider-Man: No Way Home—a sequel of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home—is the third Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the 27th film in the franchise overall. The movie stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man), a high school student with spider-like superpowers. The film is set after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which saw Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) expose Peter as Spider-Man and frame him for his murder. Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Peter ask Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help to restore his life and secret identity. However, Dr. Strange’s spell doesn’t go as planned and the magic breaks open the multiverse to allow supervillains from alternate realities who ought other versions of Spider-Man to arrive in the MCU’s Spider-Verse.

In an interview with Uproxx in February 2021, Holland, who has a reputation among fans for spoiling MCU movies, confirmed that some details about Spider-Man: No Way Home have been leaked while others have stayed a secret. “It’s a tricky situation…sometimes the fans figure out what’s going on, sometimes they don’t. Sometimes they figure out one thing, and it opens up a whole world of possibilities and they go off on a tangent, which could not be more different or more correct to what we’re making,” he said. “It’s a shame, sometimes, that things get leaked and things get ruined. But at the moment, with this film, I think we’re doing a very, very good job of keeping the things that need to be a secret a secret. And I’m sure there are things that are going on that I have no idea about. I mean, I’m usually the last person to find out what’s going on, because of this ridiculous rumor that I spoil movies!”

He continued, “But, I think, the tricky thing about those questions is: it’s a question that’s going to get a reaction regardless of what the answer is. So it’s one of those things where you just have to figure out, how is the best way to handle this? Shall I lie? Shall I tell the truth? Shall I just say, ‘I can’t say anything.’ Shall I say, ‘I can neither confirm nor deny’? There’s nothing you can really say that won’t spark a reaction from the fans. So, it’s a double-edged sword. It can be great. It can be a great thing, but sometimes it can be quite a damaging thing.”

So…is Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Read on for what we know about whether Matt Murdock and Daredevil are in Spider-Man: No Way Home and what fans can expect from the character in the MCU in the future.

Is Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Is Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home? The answer is yes! Matt Murdock (a.k.a. Daredevil) makes a cameo in the beginning of Spider-Man: No Way Home after Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man) hires him as his lawyer to represent him after Mysterio frames him for his murder and exposes his secret identity. The scene sees Peter and Matt, along with Aunt May and Happy, at a table in the kitchen of Aunt May’s apartment as they discuss Peter’s legal options after he’s accused of Mysterio’s murder and the world learns that he’s Spider-Man. The scene sees Peter, Aunt May and Happy doubt Matt’s skill as a lawyer, which leads him to yell, “I’m a very good lawyer!” The scene continues when Matt catching a brick that’s thrown through a window of Aunt May’s apartment, which impresses Peter—who’s unaware that Matt is Daredevil—enough to hire him as his lawyer. The brick is wrapped in duct tape, which someone wrote on about how Peter is a murderer.

According to various leaks, Charlie Cox—who played Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil in three seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil and one season of The Defenders—filmed more scenes in Spider-Man: No Way Home with Peter/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), MJ (Zendaya), Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), Happy (Jon Favreau) and Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man (who also makes a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Holland’s Peter’s lawyer but the scenes didn’t make it into the final cut of the movie. Unlike Maguire and Andrew Garfield (who returned as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in supporting roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home), Daredevil’s appearance was always meant to be a cameo.

The rumors about Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home started in July 2021 when a teaser showed the frame of a man who looked a lot like Cox. (The scene, which showed the forearms arms of an actor fans thought was Cox, was with a different actor and wasn’t the scene Daredevil appeared in.) Cox responded to the rumors of Daredevil’s surprise appearance at the time in an interview with Irish Examiner. “One of my good friends in New York, who knows me really well, texted me a clip from a leaked trailer that has me in it,” he said. “I had to write back to tell him that it wasn’t real. “Like you could clearly see it wasn’t real. This is a guy that knows me and he fell for it. I’m like, ‘Do you think I wouldn’t have told you?'”

Cox also responded to the rumors in a September 2021 interview with Comic book. “I can promise you those are not my forearms,” he said. He also denied the rumors to Forbes at the time but hinted that there could be a place for Daredevil’s return to the MCU in the future. “My answer is, ‘No comment.’ I don’t know what’s going to happen, I genuinely don’t know,” he said. He continued, “Also if there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don’t want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances because the people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or hear what I say and maybe that influences,” Cox added. “I don’t know. I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about the desire for me to come back.”

Kevin Feige, the primary producer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, seemed to hint at Daredevil’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home in an interview with Cinemablend in December 2021. “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” he said. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

