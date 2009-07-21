Name: Daphne T

Agency: Major Model Management

Most Incredible Model Moment: Booking an eight day shoot in St. Maarten and Jamaica for the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. It was the result of my second go see ever!

Favorite Stores: Forever 21, Juicy Couture, and Abercrombie and Fitch

Favortie Stylist You’ve Worked With: Luca Blandi

What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season? Ed Hardy dress and trucker hat… There are a lot of other things but those were the first two to come to mind. OH! I really want the Sisley long sweater that I just tried on for StyleCaster!