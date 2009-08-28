Daphne Guinness’s Triumphant Return to Vogue Italia

Yesterday we showed you a nearly-unrecognizable Rihanna on the cover of Vogue Italia’s September Couture Supplement, and we have now learned that the pages inside contain a twenty-page spread from photographer Steven Klein and Daphne Guinness, reprising their epic collaboration from last September’s issue. The famed photographer and avant-garde heiress have taken inspiration in iconic 1960’s French films, which will of course mean dramatic sets, surrealist scenarios and fantastic couture.

Above, Guinness strikes an angular, modern pose, draped in Givenchy and bejeweled in heavy metals.

“Yes, we’ve created something new,” Guinness told Style.com‘s Derek Blasberg, “but something different; something darker and moodier. A new side of me.”

Darker and moodier than 2008’s spread? This we can’t wait to see.