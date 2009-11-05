Daphne Guinness: Vogue Favorite Talks Love, Life, Death, and Birthdays

Apparently Daphe Guiness‘ birthday is this upcoming Monday, but she’s not really sure how old she’s turning. “I forget [how old I’m turning]. 41, I think” she told NY Mag. We’ll share a little trick with you Daph–simply take the year you were born (you do remember that right?) and figure out how many years it’s been since then. It’s not too difficult, we promise.

Guiness’ poor memory on her age wasn’t the only strange topic that came up in the conversation Tuesday. Apparently the couture collecting socialite doesn’t think she’s going to live much longer, but she’s not afraid of death. And she had a midlife crisis at the age of nine (more like an early life crisis, no?) so that’s not on the agenda for this year’s birthday. What is on the agenda? Sandwiches and bikram yoga, she says. Seriously. Through all the strange bits of conversation, however, she did provide one interesting insight:

“The only thing worth aiming for is love. As long as you have that, it’s okay…Love is the only thing that matters,” she said. Awww, sweet. So what about those insane Nina Ricci shoes we spotted you wearing? Those don’t matter? Does your couture collection matter? We’re quoting you on this one, Daph.

See, we are so smart!