Daphne Guinness To Take Isabella Blow’s Wardrobe Online

Daphne Guinness has one of the most amazing closets ever. We’re sure she has one closet just for her amazing McQueen pieces. Also, hidden in the bowels of what we’re sure is a mega walk-in, is the collection of her late friend Isabella Blow, credited with discovering Alexander McQueen and Philip Treacy.

Just like theSavage Beauty exhibit that showcased McQueen and his wondrous creations, Daphne will create a spotlight for Isabella. Guinness will be helping our mission to bringStyle To The People by creating an online exhibit of Isabella Blow’s wardrobe. The collection will be housed at Central St. Martin’s but will be accessible to the masses thanks to Guinness’ respect for the digital world.

Guinness also plans on creating a foundation to help mental health as a way of reaching out after the devastating self-inflicted deaths of her two friends. Just another reason to love Daphne.

[Fashionista]

Photo:BFA/SIPA