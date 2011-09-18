Daphne Guinness Shows Off Her Haute Couture Goodies in NYC

If there is one thing eccentric beer heiress Daphne Guinness sure does have a lot of (besides a big heaping scoopful of fashion chutzpah), it’s the wide array of haute couture looks that only someone as ballsy as her would want to purchase and actually wear around town.

Over the years, Guinness has become a fashion fixture in her own right, thanks to also being able to rock her haute couture duds just as fiercely as those waify models that we see sporting the same chic fashions during Fashion Week.

Fortunately, thanks to the folks at The Museum of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, the rest of us non-millionaires can now get a first-hand glimpse of a few of these uniquely designed styles on loan from Guinness’ own private collection.

The exhibit, which just opened this past Friday, features over-the-top dresses, coats, and shoes by some of the best haute couture designers of our time, including Alexander McQueen, Karl Lagerfeld and Gareth Pugh.

I guess this exhibit just goes to show that people really can’t get enough of stylish rich ladies who love to live on the lavish side of life.

To get a glimpse of some of our favorite items from the Daphne Guinness exhibit at the Museum of FIT, click through the photos in the gallery above!