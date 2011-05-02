Daphne Guinness’ Met Gala Prep: McQueen & Interpretive Dance

Daphne Guinness‘ red carpet looks are always quite the spectacle, so it should come as no surprise that fashion fanatics were lined up around the block this afternoon to watch the style icon dress for the Met Gala in the window of Barneys New York. Although we didn’t expect a striptease, we weren’t sure how the legendary heiress was going to pull this little stunt offespecially since her intricate outfits look like they take hours to prepare.

What Daphne’s disciples got, though, is a briefyet bewilderingperformance piece. She slinked across the Barneys window slowly before disappearing behind a screen, where she changed into a gorgeous feathered Alexander McQueen gown. Miss Guinness took the task at hand very seriouslyshe didn’t crack a smileand when she emerged, she looked impeccable as always.

Only seven minutes after she started, Daphne exited the store fully dressed and was whisked away to the gala in a vintage 1970s Mercedes convertible. Yes, the whole scene was a little strange, but there’s a reason that this eccentric and her collection of clothing will go down in fashion history.

Click through to see photos of Daphne dressing for the big event!