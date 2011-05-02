StyleCaster
Daphne Guinness’ Met Gala Prep: McQueen & Interpretive Dance

Alyssa
by
Daphne Guinness‘ red carpet looks are always quite the spectacle, so it should come as no surprise that fashion fanatics were lined up around the block this afternoon to watch the style icon dress for the Met Gala in the window of Barneys New York. Although we didn’t expect a striptease, we weren’t sure how the legendary heiress was going to pull this little stunt offespecially since her intricate outfits look like they take hours to prepare.

What Daphne’s disciples got, though, is a briefyet bewilderingperformance piece. She slinked across the Barneys window slowly before disappearing behind a screen, where she changed into a gorgeous feathered Alexander McQueen gown. Miss Guinness took the task at hand very seriouslyshe didn’t crack a smileand when she emerged, she looked impeccable as always.

Only seven minutes after she started, Daphne exited the store fully dressed and was whisked away to the gala in a vintage 1970s Mercedes convertible. Yes, the whole scene was a little strange, but there’s a reason that this eccentric and her collection of clothing will go down in fashion history.

Click through to see photos of Daphne dressing for the big event!

The dress!

Daphne slinking into the window in heel-less shoes.

...and slithering on top of a lucite table. Yes, it gets weirder.

That scaley, shiny bodysuit is pretty major.

She had a Vanna White-esque assistant to help her get dressed.

A shadow of Daphne changing behind the screen.

A little reminiscent of the Kate Moss hologram from the Alexander McQueen Fall 2006 runway show, no?

She emerges!

I'm guessing that the square she's sitting in front of is a mirror.

The final step: removing her scarf.

If you've ever wondered how long it takes for Daphne to get dressed for an event, the answer is seven minutes or less.

Fashion students in looks inspired by Isabella Blow and Alexander McQueen.

A pair of adorable Daphne fans!

