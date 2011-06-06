Daphne Guinness Is Painfully Shy, Uses Fashion As “Armor”

Remember the night of the Met Gala when Daphne Guinness got dressed for the evening in the window of Barneys? Yes, we all thought that her performance piece was equally stunning and strange, but there might have been more to itand to Daphne herselfthan meets the eye.

In a new short film by Brennan Stasiewicz on NOWNESS, the heiress reveals that she’s always been extremely shy, and essentially uses fashion to both express and protect herself. She explains, “As I got older and went out into the world I realized it isn’t a very friendly place to be, and I thought, ‘We need armor.'” She continues on to say:

“When you see a suit of armor and then a portrait of the person who wore it, you’ll see that the person was sort of tiny and a little feeble, so they put on this great big suit of armor to look a little more frightening.”

I wouldn’t say that Daphne’s fashion choices make her look “frightening,” but “eccentric” is certainly a word that comes to mind, even though Miss Guinness would disagree. She’s shocked whenever someone labels her as “different,” saying, “I think this is completely normal, this is just how I amhow I’ve always been.”

Watch the full film below, which offers not only some amazing soundbites and visuals from Daphne, it also gives us a sneak peek inside her magnificent Fifth Avenue apartment and wardrobe.

Daphne Guinness: Undressed on Nowness.com.