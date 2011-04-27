Daphne Guinness Is No Dita Von Teese, VS Destroys Merch

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Daphne talks to Cathy Horyn about her getting ready for the Met Gala in the Barneys window saying, “I am not doing a burlesque no way, she said from Paris, where she was filming a movie.Im going to be getting dressed behind something. Im not Dita Von Teese, nor shall I be.” As if we’d ever compare the two! (On the Runway)

Patrick McMullan stepped on and ripped Blake Lively’s dress train at the TIME 100 party last night, and Martha Stewart came to the rescue. (NY Mag)

Fake designer handbag buyers beware, a new bill could make it so you go to jail for the plastic Vuitton, or pay $1000 fine (which wouldn’t even amount to the cost of a real bag) (NY Post)

Victoria’s Secret destroys returned merchandise. Propenents of people in need are getting mad about it, but it sounds reasonable for under stuffs. (MSNBC)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @cher Donald Trump is Pompous Asshole ! Saw him in Aspen with one Dcup chick after another Everyone up there thought he was a complete idiot Off topic, but hah!

RT @MichaelKors #MKFashionTip: Mix colorful solids for a chic Spring look. Pair a pink top w red pants, or yellow w green. Spring is about color! Thanks MK!

RT @themoment No word yet on where @alexwhiteedits is headed. W won’t be the same without her…

RT @yokoono Write down everything you fear in life. Burn it. Pour herbal oil with a sweet scent on the ashes. Don’t know if it’s the real Yoko, but I like it.