Daphne Guinness Goes Virtual For French Retailer Printemps

We see that Daphne Guinness is having a busy year on the retail front. Back in May of last year, she intrigued us once again when the Barneys windows became her personal dressing room as she got glam for the Met ball and now she is set to be the virtual mannequin for the French retailer, Printemps.

Shot by photographer Nick Knight, Guinness will model clothes by edgy designers such as Gareth Pugh, Rick Owens and Maison MartinMargielafor the new virtual window display.

This will be part of the virtual installation called Visions Couture where each outfit displayed will accompany a fashion film (so cool!). The installation will unveil February 6 — be sure to mark that one down in your calendars!

Photo: c/o Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc.com