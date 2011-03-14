Daphne Guinness Calls Victoria Beckham An Ugly Pig

The Sunday Times is not censoring the words of one pretty Brit billionaire heiress’ harsh words on another Brit billionairess, according to Vogue UK. In particular, Daphne Guinness had some choice things to say about the newly-with-daughter Victoria Beckham, saying, “[She is] an ugly pig! Downbeat, miserable and awful. Of course she’s going to make money – she’s backed by Simon Fuller. I don’t have anyone! She annoys the shit out of me.”

I’m kind of in love with the fact that Guinness was so candid, though it seems like more than a bit of jealousy. Doesn’t Simon Fuller have enough money to back…everyone?

There was also some conversation about McQueen’s Memorial Service, to which Daphne wore those crazy hot armadillos and took a small stumble in them.

“Those shoes are difficult to walk in,” she explains. “The ones with no heels are easy by comparison. Of course, you’re going to wear the shoes of your friend who’s killed himself.”